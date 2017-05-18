16 detained and 67 robberies cleared up with the dramatic swoop against burglars

Agents from the Guardia Civil have smashed several gangs dedicated to burglary of homes, with the disarticulation of two of the most active groups. 16 detained and 67 robberies solved.

So informed this morning the Government delegate for Andalucía Antonio Sanz, his Málaga counterpart Miguel Briones, and the chief coronal of the Málaga Police Station Jesús Esteban. All congratulated the agents destined to Málaga who were key in the dismantling of the two criminal groups.

The most active group, with a suspected 47 burglaries was based in Roquetas de Mar (Almería). And after a spate of robberies and burglaries around the reservoir at La Viñuela (Málaga) were solved it was then where the agents picked up on their tail.

They even burgled when the house was occupied by the residents, according to the Guardia Civil, and of the nine being held in custody, all Moroccan, considered to be the leaders with other Spaniards.

Using Roquetas del Mar as their base, they would steal cars, place fake number plates and then travel to carry out their crimes, and then would set fire to the vehicles in an attempt to hide evidence.

Another spate of burglaries was based in Alhaurín el Grande, where the dismantling resulted in seven arrests and some 20 assaults solved. Unlike the other group this one only burgled when the property was empty, noted the Guardia Civil.

Of the 16 being held in custody they face the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, theft with violence, stealing motorcars and burglary. Most have been imprisoned after being placed at judicial disposition.