176 migrants have been rescued on five boats in the Alborán Sea

Yesterday another 64 were rescued and on Sunday another 112.

Archive photo

Maritime Rescue has saved over two days 176 migrants of South-Saharan origin on Sunday and Monday near the Alborán Sea.Yesterday 64 people, 59 men and five women were taken into Motril Port after two rescue operations.

The Polimnia Lifeboat rescued people off two patera after the plane Sasemar 101 spotted the first and a helicopter Helimer 219 the second.

112 people rescued in three patera during Sunday and were taken to Málaga, Almería and Granada.

The Málaga arrivals were 52 in number, including four women and three children, who were found during the morning when at 36 nautical miles south of Málaga, according to sources at Maritime Rescue and Andalucía emergencies 112. The boat had set sail from Alhucemas in Morocco.

Arrived at Motril, another 32 migrants who were rescued from the second patera around 16.30 from 8 nautical miles west of the Isla of Alborán.

Another 28 South-Saharans, among three women, were rescued from the third patera on Saturday night off the Moroccan coastline. The occupants were taken to Almería port, where the Spanish Red Cross attended to them.

Last year, 6,109 migrants had tried to reach the coasts of Andalucía, double the number of paperless in 2015 – 3,369, according to data given last week by the Government Delegate for Andalucía, Antonio Sanz.