2016 ended with 437 deaths from drowning, 5% more than 2015

51.7% died on beaches and 11% died where no lifeguards were present.

Archive photo

The year 2016 ended with 437 deaths from drowning on beaches, rivers and swimming pools across Spain, 5% more than the 415 fatalities last year.

As in previous years, the victim’s profile continued to be a Spanish man – 51.7% on the beaches, according to the National Drowning Report elaborated by the Spanish Royal Foundation of Lifesaving and Rescue.

Of note is the increase in unsupervised areas of 11%: 376 died in such areas either unsupervised our outside the lifeguard service hours compared to 321 in 2015. Summer figures were improved despite during July and August when the water-parks are busy, a fall of 26% in the number of fatalities compared to 2015.

July saw the largest falls of 30 fewer than in 2015 and also in October with 24 fewer deaths than in 2015. But in May and June where annual increases were seen of 12.4% and 12.8% respectively, and in December another increase of 5.9%

Drowning in rivers saw 81 deaths compared to 47 in 2015 and by autonomous regions the Canaries reported 71 cases, Galicia 69, Andalucía 66, Valencia Community 47, and Baleares 37.

In terms of more fatalities over last year Galicia saw 28 more, Castilla y León 22 more, Basque Country with 10. Meanwhile Cataluña with 27 fewer, Ceuta and Murcia Region both 8 fewer, Cantabria 7, Navarra 4 and Madrid Region 3.