A British tribunal is to investigate the death of Ignacio Echeverría on London Bridge

A forensic tribunal has opened today an investigation over the death of a Spanish citizen Ignacio Echeverría and the other four victims from the terrorist attack perpetrated on London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3

The Metropolitan Police has presented their evidence to the responsible forensic at Southwark court, in the framework of the preliminary process established to discover the cause of the deaths.

The deaths being analysed by the investigation are five victims from the terrorist attack (the other four were one Briton, one French and two Australians). The deaths of the other three victims of the terrorists attack will be analysed in another hearing tomorrow.

The British authorities are yet to fix the date to establish the deaths of the three terrorists which attacked London Bridge and Borough Market.