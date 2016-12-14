A Polish man has been detained for killing a Briton in a Fuengirola bar

The 34 year old is being held in custody as being allegedly responsible for the death of a British subject during a fight at the doors of the bar in Fuengirola.

The National Police released a statement yesterday which notes the detained punched the victim in the face until he fell to the ground, where he fatally hit his head.

The facts occurred around 23.30pm on Dec 8 when two drunken Britons tried to enter the bar in Fuengirola. The owner opposed, and then the two men started to insult and push him. A client came to rescue the owner and hit the two Britons, causing one to fall to the floor.