A Spanish volunteer has been kidnapped in Afghanistan

A Spanish cooperative of the Red Cross was kidnapped yesterday in Afghanistan as confirmed by the Spanish Government and the Afghan Police.

Sharing food in Afghanistan – Norimasa Tochibayashi (ICRC)

The volunteer was under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and was captured by four armed men when travelling from the province of Kunduz towards Baghlan, at around 11am (local time).

First data indicates the kidnapping was probably committed by common criminals and not by terrorists, according to the Spanish National Security Department. The Spanish Red Cross has not requested more support from the Cabinet, as they hope to solve the matter on the ground with their own resources.

‘A Spanish employee of the Cruz Roja has been kidnapped, in the hamlet of Hussain-Khil, in the district of Ali-Abad in Kunduz province’ affirms coverage in the Spanish media which also reports from Afghanistan that the identity of the kidnappers is yet to be established.