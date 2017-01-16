‘All the incomes I received in Spain have been declared’ – Bárcenas in court.

The former PP treasurer is testifying in the ‘Gürtel Case’ in the National Court, where Luis Bárcenas denied the allegations from Francisco Correa, and justified his patrimony and investments as declared and blamed La Puerta for managing the ‘B account’ in the PP.

Luis Bárcenas – archive photo

59 year oldhas been sitting today in the tribunal of the National Court which is judging the first phase of the Gürtel Case (1999-2005), which has given him a last opportunity to minimise an almost secure prison sentence, and to plea against the 42.5 years in prison, requested by the Anti-Corruption Service.

He has to explain the origin of some 48.2 million € which was the amount he was holding in Swiss bank accounts, hidden via banking secrecy and to camouflage his crimes by repeating his fortune came from trading on the markets, buying and selling property and expensive works of art ; a defensive strategy which has been effective until now.

After spending 19 months on preventative prison, on the order of the instruction judge Pablo Ruz, a period which will be subtracted from his final sentence, Bárcenas has been replying today to questions from several fronts, many archives to open which could indicate criminal activity.

He was the former PP national manager between 1990 and 2008 and treasurer between 2008 and 2010, in substitute of his ‘political father’ Álvaro Lapuerta, who is being processed for a raft of crimes related to corruption: money laundering, continued mercantile falsity, misappropriation, and attempted fraud with 17 tax crimes, between 2000 and 2007.

Behind this desolate penal process which will last for years, he considered himself untouchable in the PP – small print he has to justify. The list of accusations from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor is long and detailed and is framed in a piece of the Gürtel case, ‘Castilla y León’. Which narrates from 2000 to 2007, both Bárcenas and the former PP MP Jesús Merino, with the punctual participation of Jesús Sepúlveda, the former husband of Ana Mato, dealt with the two main players Francisco Correa and Pablo Crespo ‘taking advantage of the authority and influence of those who were running the PP at the time, to obtain public tenders and obligations for several companies in the confidence of Francisco Correa, in exchange for a health cash commission.

To uncover part of their assets, both Bárcenas and Merino used the society Spinaker 2000 SL and the man who was a former senator for Cantabria developed other illicit activities for personal enrichment by collecting an alleged 1.24 million €, derived from mediating in the ambit of public tenders, and appropriating funds from the PP, some 299,650 €