ANAR has halted 64% more attempted suicides or self harming in 2016
The Help Foundation for Children and Adolescents at Risk (ANAR) received last year 2,971 calls for help, of which they treated 1,158
‘Not all the children should be victims of crazes such as the ‘blue whale’ suicide game’. Behind these children who are conned into playing sinister and dangerous games are normally resulting from problems at home, or not identified’ – said the Director of the ANAR helpline, Diana Díaz.
Díaz says you have to keep a close watch ‘on behavioural changes in children, without demonising the parents, and to try to prevent these dangerous moments ending in a suicide’. For Anar there is ‘a calling effect’ which ‘in many cases’ is being fed by the children finding internet content not fit for their eyes – ‘they have free access’
‘When they call us they are searching for help – we receive more calls from women, who generally find it easier to talk then men’ explained Benjamin Ballesteros, Program Director for ANAR.
ANAR for children and adolescents – 900 20 20 10
And for Adult and Family – 600 50 51 52