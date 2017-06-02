Breaking Briefs – Friday June 2, 2017

NATIONAL

The top civil servant with the gold ingots hid from the Treasury their income from an unknown origin for six years

Eduardo Larraz former top dog for Esperanza Aguirre and Celia Villalobos hid 146 gold ingots in Switzerland, hid six year of interest on them from the Spanish Treasury until he came clean in 2013 unable to justify the origin

Eduardo Larraz – archive photo

MURCIA

A man punched his partner eight time on the terrace of a bar in Murcia

The owner of the bar intervened between the couple using a mop, the victim seriously injured and the attacker detained

The 32 year old woman from Bulgaria was seriously injured but not life-threatening after being punched by her partner, who has been detained on the terrace of a bar Jupiter in the hamlet of Canara de Cehegin (Murcia).

The 35 year aggressor, of the same nationality also hit her partner over her head with a chair

Thanks to the owner and her mop the aggression was delayed – the couple first started shouting at each other in Bulgarian which none of the witnesses understood.

GRANADA

The details of the arrival of the legend of Lorca will be debated this month

All the parties are in Madrid to establish ‘a road plan’ for the cession of material

Representatives of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport, the Junta de Andalucía, Granada City Hall and the Federico García Lorca Foundation met yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the transfer to the Lorca Centre in Granada.

First topic of debate concerned the viability of the future centre, and then the latest audit realised by the Foundation and pending red tape and bureaucracy

COSTA DEL SOL

An Italian fugitive hid drugs on coaches carrying pensioners has been captured in Mijas

The 52 belonged to an organised group of trafficker using route Ceuta to Naples via Spain.

He was detained by the National Police and is accused of using coaches carrying tourist or on lorries hidden inside frozen meat to transport hidden hashish between Ceuta and Naples via Spain. He was captured on May 25 when the fugitive was spotted close to his home as the man facing a European Order for Arrest and Extradition dictated by the Italian authorities,

Demand for apartments in Málaga city with an increase of 172% in the first third of this year. Foreign buyers account for much of the increase according to the National Statistics Institute – leading all the Spanish cities – Sevilla up by 44.6%, Córdoba up by 27% and Palma de Mallorca up 24.5%

Regarding the legalised tourism flats over the same period 57,356 travellers have stayed in the city, of which 37,277 were foreigners 64.9% of the total.

In terms of overnight stays for the same period 183,170, up 194% over the same period last year, of these 68.9% were foreign visitors

Regarding nationalities UK 7,671 tourists (up 344%), Holland with 3,999 (up 350%) and Italy 3,633 (up 269%)

NATIONAL

Arrived in Spain – the violinist spider – one of the most poisonous in the world – A simple bite can lead to death

It was found in a Madrid flat in Calle Santiago Alló, in the district of Puente de Vallecas. It was found in the bathroom and now debate on how it got there is served

Perhaps a spider collector let it go, or simply it was looking for somewhere to stay. The Municipal Police have transferred it to nature reserve

The violinist spider is also know as the corner spider, it’s bite is very painful and can lead to death. It is about between 8 to 30 mm long, its colour depends on it is, it has the ability to camouflage to hide from predators.

This Spanish sighting comes after one in Australia where it has been named ‘ as the mother of all spiders.

Fond of heat, it is usually found in mild and dry climates, native to America, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay. It feeds on ticks and small flies and can devour a cockroach which gets trapped in their spiders webs.

If you do get bitten, quickly wash the part of the body affected and call for medical advise