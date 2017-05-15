Breaking Briefs – Mon 15 May 2017

Stories from Málaga, Granada, Murcia, La Vila, Mallorca, Costa Blanca and Navarra

Málaga Court of Justice

An 85 year old woman is accused of using her crutch to beat her ill husband to death in RincónThe man, who suffered very reduced mobility, was resting on the sofa when the accused hit him with her crutch some 14 times, causing severe trauma, according to the written accusation

A public jury is to judge today an 85 year old woman for whom the Prosecutor requests revisable initial prison for the crime of assassination of her 82 year old husband, who was ill and required outside help, by supposedly using one of her crutches to hit him 14 times

The facts date back to July 2015 in Rincón de la Victoria in the family home. The victim suffered lung cancer with hepatic metastasis.

GRANADA

A farmer from Granada was declared dead by his surgeon but woke up half an hour later.

Some locals in the Alpujarra think it was a ‘medical miracle’

Luis Martos flanked by friends

58 year old farmer Luis Martos Rodríguez was born on a farm near Órgiva and he considers himself ‘very lucky’ – Content and at home he said the medics had resurrected him after spending six weeks in a Granada hospital for saving his life after he contracted a virus.

He entered the hospital feeling ill and with a high fever, diagnosed with an infectious virus. Some years ago he was operated on for a blocked aorta and after a treatment he was given a replacement valve in his heart, which was being replaced at the time of his false demise.

MURCIA

A lorry driver has been arrested on the A-7 with just under 650 kilos of hashish

He was surprised at a routine stop by agents from the Judicial Police Brigade of the National Police Stations in Lorca and Cartagena.

The driver was nervous and tried to flee when detained – the drugs were hidden toilet rolls

COSTA BLANCA

Dismantled a specialist group for attacking other drug runners with firearms

The Police have detained 11 people for attacking other drug traffickers to steal money and their drugs. Three policemen were injured in a shootout when they entered the home of one of the arrested.



Five home searches have been carried out resulting in the confiscation of 1500 g of cocaine, 25 kilos of hashish, 5 9mm calibre pistols, a 22calibre carbine, a saw off shotgun, a large amount of ammunition, 10 top of the range cars, and the dismantling of sophisticated marihuana cultivation.

The case is being heard in La Vila and the criminals were operating in Pontevedra and Valencia.

MALLORCA

Three condemnations against Matas, ignores money laundering

The anti-corruption prosecutor admits, despite long and detailed enquiries the fortune belonging to the former president of the Govern, Jaume Matas, remains whereabouts unknown, while witnesses have spoke of briberies and tax evasions.

NAVARRA

Requested 333 years in prison for a waiter who recording HD images of 326 women in the toilets

The prosecution requests 176,000 € to compensate the victims.

The Police have managed to identify 137 women, 22 of them under age, of which 120 have launched a criminal complaint.

In total 98 crimes against intimacy, at a tariff of two years and six months for each, and 22 crimes for aggravated attacks against intimacy, with a tariff of four years each one.

The case is being heard in the Pamplona Justice Palace.