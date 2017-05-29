Breaking Briefs – Monday May 19, 2017

Pedro Sánchez has called Rajoy to give his full support in the defence of the Constitution against the illegal referendum intended by president of the Catalan Generalitat.

Sánchez fell on his sword as Mariano Rajoy has not congratulated him on winning the PSOE primary election

Archive image

More than 2,000 applicants for 250 places for train driving courses from Renfe – candidates have to pass an entrance exam and pay 21,000 € for the training course.

BARCELONA

The Prosecutor has called for two years jail for three men who humiliated two lesbians – they shouted insults and mocked when the couple kissed in a café in Barcelona – also a fine of 4,860 € for the crime against human dignity

SEVILLA

The Police has started the fifth day in the search for Marta, which could end today. The combing of the suspected areas was expected to end on Friday, but the Homicides Group had to interrupt their work as their presence was needed elsewhere as the body of a woman had been found,

MADRID

A 13 year old boy has lost his leg crushed by the metro in Madrid.

According to first investigations the adolescent jumped between two carriages while the train was in motion, and he fell to the tracks.

MALLORCA

Armengol has announced an exam for 7,750 public servants for Baleares. The Baleares Govern will create in three years , 7,750 public jobs on the islands , 4,500 in health, 3,000 in education and 250 in general services for the autonomous community – ‘For us public employment is fundamental’ said Francina Armengol.

Three men have been condemned six months for a sexual aggression in Campos – the accused, which face seven years in jail have accepted a plea bargain today in exchange of a fine of daily payments of 10€ for a year for two of them and five € for the other.

COSTA BLANCA

The CAM Foundation, Banco Sabadell and half of the accused ask to be excused those affected by the 3% quotas – The last President of the CAM, Modesto Crespo, presented a medical certificate recording his heart problems, and advising him to keep calm and be excused from some of the sessions.

Also with Crespo on the accused bench are Roberto López Abad; Dolores Amorós and five other former directors

Applications to become a tour guide for the Costa Blanca are now invited – Deadline is June 21 and applicants must have at least a diploma and level B2 and foreign language

GRANADA

The new ‘green lung’ for Granada is nearly ready

In the Health Campus of the university they have planted some 10,000 plants of some 50 different species, including more than 1,100 oriental trees, 2,700 conifers and 5,500 roses and shrubbery.

Five classmates have been condemned for describing a companion as ‘fat’ – the adolescents have admitted blame, will aid disfavoured children, and with their parents pay 4,000 € for the abused