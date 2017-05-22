Breaking Briefs – Monday May 22, 2017

Breaking news – Stories from Madrid, Zamora, Mallorca, Alicante, Mutxamel, San Vicente, Lorca, Granada, Arroyo de la Miel and Renfe

Mariano Rajoy has followed in Theresa May’s footsteps ruling out an early election and said he has not rung Pedro Sánchez to congratulate him, as he didn’t want to bother him.The prime minister was on the attack against the ‘State being blackmailed’ which has proposed Puigdemont with his draft law for rupture.

Voice doubling actors in Madrid have reached an agreement to end the strike after nearly 50 days of protest, by signing an agreement on salaries and working conditions,

A four month old baby girl has died today from meningitis in Zamora in the Virgin de la Concha hospital, according to a statement from the Junta de Castilla y León.

MALLORCA

Mallorca Social Services attended to 226 cases of child sexual abuse in 2016. The cases attended to by the Valuation Unit for Infant Sexual Abuse (Uvasi in Spanish) amounted to 195 cases in 2015.

Of the 226 cases attended, 152 were girls and the rest 74 were boys. By age – between 13 and 18 (80 cases) between 7 and 12 (78 cases) and the under six (68 cases)

126 corresponded to Palma and the other 100 on the rest of Mallorca,

Unquiet in Mallorca for the arrival of a cargo ship carrying freight of sand from the Sahara desert – The French Association of Friends of the Saharan people lamented the removal of some 35,000 tons of sand.

COSTA BLANCA

Detained a thief who forced his victims to get naked and took photos of them in an attempt to avoid capture – the arrested contacted his victims over the social networks and when he gained their confidence he would visit their homes in Alicante.

Once inside, he took out a knife and threatened the publish the photos

National Police have arrested a 41 year old Spaniard accused of committing at least three burglaries in Alicante. He has two previous judicial reclamations for violent robbery and intimidation with fraud.

A woman is under investigation for abandoning a horse which died in Mutxamel

The Guardia Civil discovered the animal, which had been dead for at least five days, with evident signs of abandonment and extremely thin.

The Guardia Civil is investigating in Mutxamel, a woman as the presumed author of the crimes of animal abuse for the death of a horse and a dog, and have opened ten administrative sanctions related to the facts.

Agents from the Guardia Civil nature protection service (Seprona) were alerted by the terrible odour coming from a rural estate, and traced the smell to the dead animal.

Questioning the owner, a Spanish woman aged 26, and then a veterinary inspection confirmed the deaths of the horse and Doberman dog.

A 20 year old and his father have been arrested for marihuana trafficking in San Vicente – the Local Police found 105 doses of ‘María’ which the boy had in his car prepared for sale. The facts happened on Saturday when a police patrol was outside a local health centre and saw two men exchanging things inside the parked car – drugs for cash.

COSTA CALIDA

A man has died from electrocution after touching a transformer in Lorca.

Emergency services went on the old road to the Port, opposite the Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca, and confirmed his death.

GRANDADA

Work on the second Granada ring road has started eleven years after the foundation stone was placed – the stretch between Albolote and Calicasas are already 60% complete

COSTA DEL SOL

Shopkeepers in Arroyo de la Miel have reported a spate of new robberies. The Local Police has dismantled two of the three operating gangs, where the businessmen demand more local police patrols

FINALLY

Renfe will place this Thursday, the sale of 25,000 AVE tickets for 25€ – to commemorate 25 years of Spanish high speed travel – the second lot of the rest which they intend to promote on the 25th of every month