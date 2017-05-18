Breaking Briefs – Thursday May 18, 2017

MALLORCA

The Guardia Civil are searching a well for the knife used by the assassin of Sencelles, Divers from the armed institute are searching the water deposit for a clear clue

The victim has been named as 57 year old Juan Antonio Florit, and they think the knife will be essential

Meanwhile, agents from the Criminalist Laboratory have been taking samples from the scene of the crime in the hope for any good piece of evidence.

His home contains many clues which will take days to analyse.

The Homicides Group have been taking witness reports in an attempt to reconstruct his last movements and if he had any known enemies.

The motive could have been robbery but Florit could have resisted in a fight which became fatal.

Patients are being housed in Son Espases as beds have been closed in Son Llàtzer.

A total of 146 patients were waiting early yesterday afternoon in the hospital of reference and ten of them had been waiting more than 48 hours. The ‘eldest’ patient was waiting for 67 hours and 19 minutes, and an 82 year old spent 18 hours on a trolley

Private estates can request inspections for the Tiger Mosquito – the Palma City Hall has started a campaign of prevention across all local areas.

ALICANTE

Volvo Ocean Race has granted Alicante four departures until 2023

The organisation announced a change of dates for the regattas, which will now be held every two years, instead of three. Alicante has to adapt to this modification.

MURCIA

Detained in Lorca a fugitive wanted for violent thefts

The agents spotted a bicycle rider who fled towards the countryside when he saw the police.

Members of the Local Unit for Operative Prevention and Response from the Lorca Local Police detained the individual, and found three search warrants against him for violent thefts by different Spanish courts.

The Citizens Safety Councillor in Lorca Town Hall, Belén Pérez, explained the detention happened last Saturday when the bicycle rider was wearing a rucksack, started the pedal away but was caught by the agents on foot.

Inside the rucksack was a pair of fabric gloves, a torch, a black car jack, thought to have been used to open doors or windows.

The suspect had not Spanish identification and was finally identified as being wanted in Zaragoza, Almería and Cazorla (Jaén) all for violent thefts.

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero will visit Lorca tomorrow to campaign for Susana Díaz.

MALAGA

The lack of health resources in Málaga has opened a debate on the provisions for the summer which is less than a month away.

The two main health unions Satse and CSIF report a lack of personnel in the Materno and the Civil hospitals to cover illness, retirements or the cuts in spending and 100% cover over the summer will be impossible.

The managers of the centres deny 70 hour waiting for a bed.

The Málaga metro will not be completely open until the end of 2020

Three reasons are causing they delay, the discovery of archaeological remains, the resolution with Renfe over the Guadalmedina section and the controversial extension to the Civil Hospital.

CÁDIZ

Detained a woman who offered children drugs from her home in La Línea (Cádiz)

The 40 year old arrested was taking two girls in her car to the homes of her clients and was waiting outside until they finished.

The agents have identified three girls two 17 and one 15, who had been taking abortion pills during the night.

The Police detained her partner, a man of Pakistani origin; both have been released with charges outstanding.