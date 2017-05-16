Breaking Briefs – Tues 16 May 2017

National health authorities warn – repeat offence drivers for drink or drugs will lose their licences and be ordered to be evaluated by a doctor – to ascertain the abuse or dependency on the substance.

COSTA BLANCA

The judge has called Juan Miguel Villar Mir as under investigation in the Lezo case

Eloy Velasco has lifted the secret summary of part of the cause and has called another 51 under investigation, among them the wife of Ignacio González, Lourdes Cavero – they will have to attend in September in groups of six, one of which concentrates on the ‘illegal financing of the PP’

Torrevieja has to import salt for the first time in 30 years – the torrential rains in December and March have left the salt ‘harvest’ at a minimum.

MALLORCA

UGT has denounced the tourism rental bubble is ruining basic functions on the island – and have found clients paying an average of 532 € a month.

Meanwhile Tourism Councillor Barceló has questioned the report which sustained tourism rentals don’t rise prices – the study elaborated by two professors of economy in Baleares University as ‘Questionable’

GRANADA

The preventative measures against ‘Wannacry’ failed yesterday affecting the Junta de Andalucía in Granada.

More than 3,600 civil servants had to twiddle their thumbs during the morning

Also in Mallorca – the virus attack affected some of the computers in the courts in Palma – technicians have told the civil servants to turn off their computers until a solution is found

MURCIA



Dismantled a greenhouse with 100 marihuana plants in Sucina

The Guardia Civil has taken into custody a 30 year old man for drug trafficking who had rented a house to use completely for the cultivation of cannabis.

An 80 year old has been detained for scratching the sides of 19 cars in the barrio of San Pío X – the 82 year old, used a carpenter’s tool to cause damage to the sides and bonnets of cars.

More than 20 farmers have been attended to for inhaling a toxic product in Alhama de Murcia – the insurance for the farmers, located in Murcia, advised the emergency services at 12.20 today

NATIONAL

The Spanish favourite boquerón in vinegar, danger of Anisakis

Anisakis causes some 8,000 cases a year in Spain and of 10,500 menus only one case detected.

In Spain, some 8,000 cases of intoxication a year from Anisakis associated with the consumption of fresh boquerón in vinegar, according to a study from the Marine Investigation Institute – in Vigo, the Superior Council of Scientific Investigations (CSIC in Spanish) and Aberdeen University

The larva causes parasite activity gastro-intestine from raw fish or under cooked fish, informed the CSIC in a statement.

Of the 10,000 menus served only one case is found where the recipe is most popular, Andalucía, Madrid, Cantabria and Basque Country.

The details of the study, framed by the doctoral thesis by Miguel Bao, has been published in the magazine Scientific Reports

GRANADA

The Granada Archbishop has given the green light to reactivate the canonical process against padre Román – after the acquittal of the priest, he remembered the judge who instructed the penal cause, Antonio Moreno, left in 2014 the case on ‘stand-by’ while he continued his investigations, and for his reason the Archbishop has called the Court to try to end the penal process for once an all, and to confirm the Catholic Church also has the change to start proceedings.

And finally

Spanish girl Berta García has beaten the European record for the fastest time to solve the Rubik’s Cube 20.38 seconds with her eyes closed

– Rubik Cube Open 2017 in El Escorial (Madrid)

The championship had more than 90 participants in some 15 categories with players from Hungary, Peru, USA, Poland, China, Romania and Greece

Three Spaniards won the normal category

Manuel Prieto (10.29 secs), Alberto Pérez de Rada (11.61 secs) and Rafael Rodríguez (11.74 secs)