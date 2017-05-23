Breaking Briefs – Tuesady May 22, 2017

MADRID

Detained in Madrid two presumed Jihadists

The arrested aged 22 and 43 were found ‘deeply radicalised and dangerous’ – susceptible to becoming suicide terrorists.

The two men were a ‘specialised terrorist cell in preaching the Jihad on the internet’, sending a massive amount of video material to capture those adept to joining Daesh.

MALLORCA

Eleven detained in a grand operation against the trafficking of anabolic steroids and marihuana in Palma and Calvià

The National Police are searching eleven gymnasiums and homes of the suspects in Son Ferrer, Magaluf, Cala Vinyes and Palma.

The investigation started months ago.

The pensioners who were devoured by their dogs had rejected the help of social services. Councillor Fina Santiago confirmed their refusal for home help or internet protection.

‘If a person of some 70 years says she can take care of another which suffers Alzheimer, we cannot impose. We need more resources for work in the community and then we may have had more success’ lamented Santiago

MURCIA

The sea level is increasing double previous forecasts according to new data from satellites.

New search for Marta del Castillo

SEVILLA

A new search for the body of Marta del Castillo in Camas

They are searching lands next to the Chapel of Rest in the municipality an area not covered until now.

The location is where the brother of the supposed assassin Miguel Carcaño used for shooting practice given his profession as a private security guard.

A fire in the Sarcromonte in Granada obliged the excavation of a pensioner’s residency and five homes.

Two detained after a bonfire got out of control and five cars had to be moved from the flames.

COSTA DEL SOL

Manufactured in Mijas, designer drugs hidden in toys for European distribution

Dismantled a laboratory owned by an Austrian who was producing and distributing the drugs – using envelopes of different sizes and toys to camouflage the substances.

Agents from the National Police dismantled on May 12 in Mijas, a clandestine laboratory for designer drugs, and detained the responsible a man born in Austria 28 years ago for the crimes against public health and document falsification.

He is now in custody.

MALAGA

The Local Police wants to use dogs capable to smell explosives on people – the security councillor Mario Cortés has asked the Canine Unit, to study the cost, when they can be available and how to train them. He wants dogs able to detect explosive dust on people in large gatherings to be used as a preventative measure.

The Guardia Civil celebrates its 173rd anniversary- in an emotive act in Málaga they recalled their lost ones during service and decorated others for their excellence.

The Malagueño Ignacio Ferrero has been recognised by Cambridge University for his study on dignity in the workplace.

Doctor of Applied Economics by the Navarra University where he is deacon of the Economics faculty.