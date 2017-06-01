Britain will have to renegotiate 759 international treaties for Brexit

The British Government has to redraw new relationships with a total of 168 nations.

According to the Financial Times, among the international treaties, on the table, Britain must lead 295 bilateral and multilateral accords on trade, from 202 texts of shared regulations from anti-monopoly regulations to the exchanging of data.

69 agreements on fishing will be needed, regarding areas and quotas, 65 pacts regarding aviation and transport, 49 cross border or customs agreements, 45 in the nuclear sector, and 34 regarding farming and agriculture.

Some of these agreements are absolutely essential, as chaos would result otherwise – underlined the Financial Times.

Other things facing the British Government regard aviation rights and the agreements on importing components and nuclear fuel for facilities in the UK

‘The logistics are terrifying’ said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, a retired trade civil servant for trade between Sweden and the EU, and he alerted that some countries could take advantage of this opportunity to renegotiate treaties making greater demands on the UK.

The British Minister for International Trade, Liam Fox, said his Government would want agreements on transition to give space and time for new international treaties to pass smoothly without adverse economic or other effects.