British Police have asked the Spanish interior for the fingerprints of the missing Spaniard in London after the attack

‘The British police are now taking the fingerprints of the deceased and then will test to see if there is a match’.

Ignacio Echeverría

But the father thinks his son was not among those named early Sunday.

Father Joaquín Echeverría said one his daughters who also lives in London was with some friends of Ignacio when the attack took place and they had spent the night going from hospital to hospital .

He thanked them for their efforts and their constant concern.

Ignacio Echeverría was on London Bridge on Saturday with these friends when the attacks happened and later towards Borough Market.

Friends last saw him balancing on one of the terrorists lying on the ground.

Echeverría is 1.75 m tall, weighs 85 kilos and was dressed in denim jeans and a dark jersey, and his plimsolls are black Vans with a white sole.