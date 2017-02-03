Call for the reopening of the PP double accounting case

The particular accusations have asked for reopening of the case after the revelations from the leader of Gürtel.

The Anti-corruption Prosecutor, informed in favour of the National Court Judge,, to reopen the Bárcenas case over the B account in the PP, which ended in March 2015, to investigate the new declarations by the leader, in the cause over this corrupt network.

Correa confirmed backhanders and bribes existed in exchange for public works contracts since the PP came to power in 1996.

It would bring back to the accused bench in addition to Correa, the two businessmen Alfonso García Pozuelo and Plácido Vázquez.

The supposed brain in the Gürtel network in his declaration as accused in OCT 14 2016, noted discounted commissions between 2% and 3% on each contract, with the former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, he alleged, decided where to spend the money.

Large Spanish companies got embroiled in this; OHL, ACS and Dragados after public contracts from the Development and Environment Ministry in exchange for cash. These companies also will now present new criminal complaints against Correa for his testimony under oath.

On March 25 2015, National Court Judge, Pablo Ruz, concluded his investigation over the Bárcenas Papers and considered it proven that the PP was using double or opaque accounting, to pay for the election propaganda, extra wages for leaders and for the reform of their offices, including the emblematic PP headquarters in Calle Génova 13 in Madrid, defrauding a total of 155 million € using the B accoutring.