Captured by the National Police a ship carrying 2,400 kilos of cocaine

The operation ended with seven arrests with the collaboration of the security forces from Spain, USA, UK and Portugal

The Venezuelan fishing boat loaded with 2,400 kilos of cocaine was captured by the Spanish security forces who intercepted the ship ‘Petrel’ in the waters of French owned Martinique, in the Caribbean, according to the Government Delegate for Canaries,

The National Police Force and the Spanish Tax Office, intercepted yesterday a fishing boat and the seven crew, all Venezuelans, and taken into custody at the Navy base in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where yesterday they unloaded the bales of the cocaine which was in the bodega of the hull, in an operation supervised by the Central Instruction Court 5 in the National Court.

The investigation was vital to gain this large amount of cocaine and was started in January, with the collaborations of the US DEA, British NCR and the Portuguese police, according to those responsible.

Research resulted in the knowledge of an organisation from Latin America, but based in Spain at the moment they were about to transport a large amount of cocaine into Spain.

The fishing boat was spotted in March, although she was boarded by agents from the Special Operations Group of the National Police on May 4, as informed the special customs chief at the Canaries Customs, Maria Ortega.

The boat was located some 1,000 nautical miles from Martinique, but had changed its initial direction and so was pursued until the weather conditions were suitable for boarding; the crew offered no resistance despite a pistol being found, noted Ortega.

The drugs were packed into 80 bales and were heading for the European market.

The Commissioner General of the Judicial Police, Eloy Quirós Álvarez, was present at the arrival at the Las Palmas Navy base, and he emphasised the greater controls installed in all European ports has made the drug running mafias change their routes.

The fishing boat was in a dreadful state and was on its last voyage, which had complicated the criminals, said Commissioner Quirós Álvarez.

The National Police has intervened in 2015 and 2016 four boats, confiscated 7,925 kilos of cocaine and taken 80 into custody in four boarding’s, with the participation of the Spanish Navy and Tax Office.