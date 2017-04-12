Captured two gangs who defrauded 340 pensioners by pretending to be the gas men

This long running fraud continues with detentions made in Toledo and Barcelona and are all Spanish and aged between 28 and 36.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have dismantled two organised gangs dedicated to defrauding and stealing from pensioners by pretending to be an gas inspector.

The Investigation opened ten months ago and ended with six detained and three violent entries and searches, two in Barcelona and one in Alameda de la Sagra (Toledo), with the recovery of more than 43,000 € in cash, computer material, tools and lists of potential victims.

Those being held in custody are related to 340 crimes committed during the last year which 250 € taken from each victim, and if the opportunity arose they would remove valuable items when the pensioner was distracted.

The investigation started from a complaint lodged by a 94 year old man in the Barcelona district of Nou Barris, who explained two false operatives entered his home to inspect the gas bottle, and when he was absent stole two portable computers.

Instruction Court 33 in Barcelona is directing the investigation and has determined the existence of two independent groups carrying out the same fraud.

The one based in Toledo was working further afield, Madrid, Guadalajara, Valladolid, Santander, Cáceres, Pontevedra, La Coruña and Valencia.

The gang first made a phone call to establish a possible victim all of which aimed at pensioners.

Two of the six detained have entered preventative prison and the rest released with charges and to report regularly, despite the operation continues open and more arrests are not ruled out.