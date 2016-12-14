Celebrating Human Rights Day with the Informal ASEM Seminar on Human Rights

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) is proud to reflect on the outcomes of the 16th Informal ASEM Seminar on Human Rights: Persons with Disabilities and Human Rights.

“Nothing about us without us”, this message highlighting the importance of including persons with disabilities in the discussions about human rights was shared by Mr, Vice-President of the European Disability Forum, at the 16th Informal ASEM Seminar on Human Rights, the largest multi-sector gathering on human rights between Asia and Europe.

“We have very common voices and souls in fighting and advocating for our right to participate in all aspects of society on an equal basis with others”, he added, underlining the common desire of all participants to build more equitable and inclusive societies in Asia and Europe.

“Persons with disabilities are not only an important part of human civilization, but also a main force for human development”, stated China’s Vice Foreign Minister Mr LI Baodong at the opening ceremony, chaired by the Asia-Europe Foundation’s Executive Director, Ambassador Karsten WARNECKE. Hosted by the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China Disabled People’s Federation and China University of Political Science and Law, the event took place on 8-10 November 2016 in Beijing, China, and was attended by more than 120 participants.

The Seminar examined how the rights of persons with disabilities can be strengthened at regional and national levels by bringing together senior government officials, human rights ambassadors, academics as well as disability experts and advocates from Asia and Europe.

The discussions were articulated around 4 working groups addressing participation in political and cultural life; social and economic inclusion; legal status, justice and remedy; national implementation and international cooperation.

Professor Gerard QUINN, Director of the Centre for Disability Law and Policy of NUI Galway and one of the main rapporteurs of the Seminar, welcomed the very unique platform of exchange between actors of the two regions provided by the Seminar: “There is a richness of experience on both sides that needs to be captured and shared. We will return home better informed but also with better questions”.

The key messages from the Seminar are available on the ASEF website. The Seminar’s report will be available soon.