Charity puts up reward of up to £10,000 for information on Guy Hedger murder investigation

Independent charity Crimestoppers is today offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the recovery of a firearm used during the alleged murder of Dorset businessman

, as well as the recovery of jewellery reportedly stolen during the incident.

Guy Hedger – 30 April 2017

Mr Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 30 April 2017 at his home in Castlewood, Ringwood, when he was shot after intruders reportedly entered his home.

Local police received a call just after 3am reporting Mr Hedger had been shot with a shotgun. He was later pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

A number of items were also reportedly taken during the incident, some of them with significant sentimental value.

Kevin Downton, who is 40 and from Winterborne Stickland near Blandford, 41-year-old Jason Baccus and 44-year-old Scott Keeping, both of Verney Close in Bournemouth, are all charged with murder. They are next appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old Bournemouth man, 40-year-old Bournemouth woman and 45-year-old Poole man previously arrested in relation to the incident have been released under investigation.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the recovery of the firearm and jewellery reportedly stolen during the incident.

Roger Critchell, Director of Operations for Crimestoppers, said: “This incident has seen an innocent man lose his life in the one place he should feel safe and secure, his home.

“The weapon reportedly used is still out there and I am asking local people to give anonymous information to our charity that leads to its recovery, along with the sentimental items Guy’s family have reportedly had taken. Your identity will never be revealed, because we never ask who you are.”

Guy’s husband Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper said: “Many of the items taken from our home hold great sentimental value and are very important to me. I am grateful to Crimestoppers for issuing this reward for the safe return of these items. Those of particular importance are our diamond wedding rings, an emerald and diamond ring and a diamond Cartier watch, which were anniversary presents, and a black onyx ring, which was given to me by my mother.”

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through our Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

*Note: The reward is valid for three months and will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.