Condemned to 44 years in prison, two ETA terrorists for assassinating the businessman Ignacio Uría

Ignacio Uría was the objective of the ETA ‘campaign of terror’ against the construction of the AVE to the Basque Country (TAV)

Beniat Aguinagalde (left)

The National Court has ordered 44 years in prison forandfor the assassination of the Basque businessman Ignacio Uría in 2008.

The tribunal considered proven that both, with Manex Castro, who were members of the ETA command unit ‘Ezuste’ – which also killed the PSE councillor Isaías Carrasco, and fixed as target to murder Uría ‘for the only reason of being the owner and CEO of one of the construction companies which won the tender for the Basque High Speed.

Each one has been found guilty of the crimes of assassination (25 years), terrorist illegal kidnapping (12 years) stealing a vehicle to be made into a bomb (4.5 years) causing damage by terrorism (2.5 years), and compensation of 400,000 € for the widow and children of Uría who was assassinated on Dec 3, 2008 in Azpeitia (Guipúzcoa)

The tribunal reduced the prison term to 44 years for Aguinagalde and Joanes Larretxea against the 50 years requested by the prosecutor Miguel Ángel Carballo in his definitive conclusions.