Crimestoppers offer reward of up to £10,000 for information following Walton-upon-Thames murder

Independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, is today offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 48-year-old

.

Scott left his home address on Monday 25th July 2016 in order to go fishing. He pitched his tent near to the water’s edge on the northern side of an island situated in the middle of the River Thames. His tent was secluded amongst trees, close to Sunbury Weir.

On the morning of Thursday 28 July 2016, Scott was reported missing from the island.

A subsequent search took place of the River Thames and the area surrounding the tent. Scott’s body was found at around 1625hrs that same day, a short distance away from where he was believed to be fishing the night before.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information passed through the charity’s anonymous 0800 555 111 number or online form at crimestoppers-uk.org leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.*

Annabelle Goodenough, South East Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said: “To lose a partner and family member is immensely distressing, but to not have answers as to why they died or to know who was responsible, is particularly difficult.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111, safe in the knowledge that you will never have to give a statement to police or go to court.”

*Note: the reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form and leads to a successful conviction. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.