Detained 11 paedophiles, for distributing child porn

An international operation has resulted in 50 people being arrested over 15 countries

Agents from the Spanish National Police have directed an international operation with the support of Ameripol and Interpol, with so far 50 detentions in 15 countries for using WhatsApp to distribute and share infant and child porn. Eleven arrests have been made in Spain, one a repeat offender in Tarragona, and a child in Sevilla who was administrating one of the groups on the social network.

The criminality reached the Spanish speaking community and it was domestic paedophiles which led to the opening of ‘Darknet’ – a link inside WhatsApp – which opened inside a chat group of child abusers and paedophiles and sharing child porn. After this discovery a combing of the linked groups on WhatsApp extended across 24 countries with more than 100 people investigated.

The part developed in Spain is a worldwide operation, and ended with eleven taken into custody – one in Madrid, three in Cataluña, three in Andalucía, one in Castilla-La Mancha, one in Galicia, one in Valencia and one in Canaries. Home searches were carried out across all the suspects, with the impounding of 10 computers, 18 hard discs, a multimedia item, 79 smartphones, two tables and more than 100 different storage devices containing a massive amount of paedophile content. Analysing all the data they found films and videos never seen before by the specialist detectives, and now they are trying to identify the abusers and the victims.

In Tarragona a repeat offender, arrested on three previous occasions, two for sharing infant porn and one for sexually abusing an adult.

In Sevilla a child has been taken into custody, who was one of the administrators in WhatsApp. Forensic data specialists noted data was being erased periodically and used special data-recovery tool to regain the pornographic material.

Outside Spain, 39 arrests have been made, seven in Colombia, seven in Bolivia, three in Brazil, four in Chile, three in Costa Rica, two in the Dominican Republic, two in Guatemala, one in Italy, two in Mexico, one in Nicaragua, one in Panama, two in Paraguay, two in Uruguay and two in Venezuela.

In Uruguay, one of the detained, aged 47, recognised having sexually abused his two daughters aged 6 and 15, video recording them and then sharing said videos with other paedophiles via WhatsApp and Twitter.

Downloading and sharing child porn is always a crime and only members of the security forces can gain access legally.