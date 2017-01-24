Detained 490 people for animal cruelty in 2016

A ‘Spanish fighting cock’ can reach on the black market as much as 100,000 €. The Guardia Civil dismantled last summer 217 cock fights in an operation against cock fights in Cantabria and Asturias.

Most complaints are related to the wellbeing of the animals and the conditions of their accommodation, hygiene, inadequate transport and lack of registered or sanitary papers, ascended to 11,729 in 2016 according to the General Direction of the Civil Guard this Tuesday.

The crimes of cruelty and abandonment of pets has a prison sentence of some 18 months for the first offence and an additional fine of six months prohibition in the second.

Dogs are the worst affected according the complaints last year, but also there were many cases of cruelty and abandonment of horses, cocks, reptiles, cows and sheep.

The agents detained in Huelva 32 people related to the amputation of ears and tails of hunting dogs, among those under investigation were hunters and vets.

In Zaragoza, the Guardia Civil localised 82 dogs from Eastern Europe and 46 dead puppies. The agents detained five people for animal cruelty, document falsification and fraud.

In Guadalajara the authorities detained a person who was caught repeatedly stabbing a domestic cow to death.