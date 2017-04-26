Detained in Málaga and Pontevedra, a Briton and a Spaniard for delivering child porn to more than 1,000 paedophiles

The Spaniard arrested in Galicia was a monitor in his free time and recorded children with hidden cameras in the changing rooms of a sports centre

Archive photo

The Guardia Civil have named the operation ‘Titan II’ against the diffusion of infant and child pornography and both are accused to distributing child pornographic material to more than 1,000 paedophiles in distinct countries.

According to the Armed Institute, the Briton has been fleeing from justice and has been wanted by the British police since 2006 and is one of the most wanted sexual deviants searched for in Wales.

Inside this operation, coordinated at an international level by the FBI, dozens of arrests have made in many countries, of those being held in custody 142 are under investigation.

The detectives established the offenders were not in contact with each other – but all had been given a password to a private network which was being used by more than 1,000 paedophiles of which many more will be placed under investigation.

The Guardia Civil explained locating the British citizen was complicated, given he had no fixed address or any official residence. During his detention he tried to hide a portable storage device found to holding more than 80,000 archives of child abuse of extreme violence in some cases and of children being sexually abused.

Regarding the Spaniard, he established strict measures in an attempt to be anonymous online, using public wi-fi internet access, and also by using a series of smartphones, tablets and some three computers, in an attempt to leave no digital fingerprint.

Over recent months he had move his main internet activity to a TOR network, which offers total anonymity for its users. Such measures needed long investigation by expert police to finally track the criminal down.

Once his current residence was establish, a search was started and among the items confiscated were the records made by the criminal with a hidden camera of a sports centre which had recorded totally naked children, and being a part-time monitor he had easy access to his prey.

After being placed before judicial disposition, both have been imprisoned without bail and given the seriousness of their criminal actions they face some 9 years in prison.

During the home searches, the detectives confiscated abundant computer material, which is holding more evidence to extend this investigation to some 100 more users who had exchanged child porn.

The operation was carried out by agents from the Computer Crime Group of the Central Operative Unit of the Guardia Civil,