Detected a new drug 80 times stronger than traditional cannabis

The Guardia Civil warned of its ‘danger’ which has entered Spain hidden in bags of coffee.

The Guardia Civil detected the entry at the Alicante-Elche airport a new synthetic cannabinoid drug, practically unknown until now and generates effects per gram of 80 times stronger than a gram of traditional cannabis, according to a press release.

The packages arrived from Hong Kong and were hidden in coffee. After inspecting the packages, the Guardia Civil detained the two people who the packages, both British and aged 36 and 37 and residents of El Campello, and who are already held in custody for the crime against public health via drug trafficking.

During the operation some 12.2 kilos of the substance has been impounded, and once processed and distributed in doses, an estimated value of 3.5 million €.

The operation started in the middle of March when Guardia Civil agents from the Fiscal Investigation and Analysis Office at the Alicante-Elche airport intercepted some packages after a risk analysis, noted from Hong Kong, inside some hidden bags and mixed in other bags containing sweets all inside packets of coffee. They were address to a bar in El Campello frequented by the expat community.

Of the samples obtained the existence of a strong synthetic cannabinoid which has potent effects on the human body.

After realising the seriousness of the substance, the Elche Judicial Authority authorised the supervised delivery and arrested the two suspects, a 36 year old Briton who came to collect the parcels. Two days later another Briton aged 37 detained at the Alicante-Elche Airport when trying to flee from Spanish justice.