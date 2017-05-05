ETA terrorist Antonio Troitiño has been extradited from London to Madrid

The historical member of the ‘Madrid Commando’ condemned to more than 2,700 years in prison for the perpetration of 22 assassinations has been handed over by the British judiciary required by the National Court.

Antonio Troitiño – achive photo

The historical member of the ‘Madrid Commando’,, was released on 13 April 2011 after spending 24 years in prison. A sentence which was confirmed posthumously by the National Court which had been computed incorrectly; the terrorist was freed after little more than a year for each one of the 22 assassinations committed 1983 and 1986, which would have meant him staying in custody until this year.

Despite the extradition order emitted by the National Court, the terrorist fled from justice and took refuge in London. According to Police sources, he had managed to gain entry into Britain thanks to false papers supplied by the terrorist gang.

It was in London when the British security services arrested him on 29 June 2012, which resulted in a long drawn out process with Spain reclaiming as many as four times with European arrest warrants. Even the current prime minister Theresa May when she was in the Home Office ordered his extradition in 2013 for ‘being a threat to national security’

Finally, after reiterated attempts by Trotiño to avoid eradication, the Westminster Magistrates Court ordered on April 28 his handing over to the Spanish authorities. He was accompanied by two bodyguards and arrived at the airport at Cuatro Vientos, and now on Spanish soil he is at the disposition of the National Court.