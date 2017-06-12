Extreme temperatures and ‘tropical nights’ will extend all week

According to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet in Spanish) six provinces are on orange alert for under 40º – Toledo, Cáceres, Badajoz, Sevilla, Córdoba and Jaén.

Sevilla at 43º – achive photo

These values are higher than normal for the middle of June, said the spokesman for Aemet,, who predicted overnight highs set between 5 and 10 degrees higher than average

On yellow alerts (between 36 and 38º) are Madrid, Tarragona, Lérida. Barcelona, Girona, Zamora, Valladolid, Segovia, Salamanca, Ávila, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Zaragoza, Huesca, Teruel and Huelva.

The Civil Protection and Emergency Service is issued weather warnings for high temperatures in river valleys, the Tajo, Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Ebro

RECOMMENDATIONS

Civil Protection warns people to remain out if the sun, search for well ventilated places, eat lightly and frequently, foods rich in water and mineral salts, drink more water , dress in light coloured clothes, and over the skin and head as much as possible.

Avoid long periods of physical exercise during the the hot hours of the day and keep a lookout for anyone who is elderly, suffering some illness and those who live alone or isolated. Seek medical attention is someone suffers heatstroke.

Civil Protection warns these long sunny and dry conditions are ideal for fires to break out and urges for common sense to be used in such situations.

Rubén del Campo – noted currently this is not a heat wave, but the higher than normal temperatures will continue until the weekend.