Francisco Correa refused to declare over the PP ‘B account’

Judge José de la Mata had reopened the case after Francisco Correa confessed to be the intermediary in the payment of 3% commissions to the PP from large building companies

Francisco Correa

Today, Francisco Correa claimed his wish was to collaborate with justice, given that the magistrate accused him choosing what to say ‘a la Carte’

Correa had appeared as under investigation in the Bárcenas papers, and today he gave no more details, but requested to say some words to the judge, prosecutors and lawyers present, informed judicial sources.

He then indicated his reasoning blaming his last testimony which had lasted 15 hours, and hence he had no more to say.