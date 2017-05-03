Government admits 45 national policemen have committed suicide in five years.

The number came in answer to a Parliamentary Question placed by socialist member Antonio Hurtado, whose interest was aroused some months ago regarding the Guardia Civil.

In that case, the answer given by the Government is disaggregated by years, scaled for agents and the autonomous regions, although they did include the suicide of an agent destined to Yemen in 2012.

The answer offered data between 2011 and 2015 – with 45 suicides, 11 last year, ten in 2013 and nine in 2012 and 2014 and six in 2011.

For the autonomous regions, Madrid leads with 13, Andalucía with 9 and of note 35 of the cases come from new levels of basic training.

Antonio Hurtado recriminated against the National Police for not having introduced prevention protocols, to create advance warnings, some measures already in use in both the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guardia Civil.

‘The National Police have to act to reduce suicides to extinction. This is a serious problem which needs a solution’ defended Hurtado, who will present an initiative to Congress on the matter,

Several police unions have been alerting for years over this problem – the Police Federal Union asked the general director of the force, Germán López Iglesias, to ‘once and for all’ create a psychological cabinet to be open to all the agents who fear mental or labour problems.

His demand came after a glut of suicides after five died over recent months, one working for the Police Intervention Unit, anti-riot brigade and who asked to be relieved because he was ‘burned out’

The majority Policing Union SUP has complained on repeated occasions the ‘stagnation’ of the General Direction facing the ‘alarming’ increase in suicides of agents, and lamented the National Police has not followed the example of the Guardia Civil.