Hugh Thomas the British Hispanic who dissected the Civil War has died

His study and considerations on the Spanish Civil War became a must read when published in 1961

Hugh Thomas – photo YouTube

British historian(Windsor, 1931) died on Saturday at the age of 85 and his classic ‘The Spanish Civil War’ was written when he was only 30, became a clandestine title during the Franco years and supplied a great contribution during the years of the Spanish transition.

In a conference he presented at the Circle of Fine Art in Madrid in 2001, on the 40th anniversary of the publication, Thomas was pleased by the large acceptance and popularity which formed the framework for his cultural future. The book was deeply rewritten in 1977 and edited again for 2001 and published in 15 languages.

Passionate about the history found in Spain, a country he visited for the first time in 1955, he also published a trilogy on the Spanish Empire from Colón to Magellan’s started in 2006 with ‘Rivers of Gold’ which he completed in 2010 with ‘The Golden Age: The Spanish Empire of Carlos V and the Creation of America (2011) and the final third: ’World Without End’: The Global Empire of Felipe II (2014).

Europe was another of his grand passions with ‘Europe: the Radical Challenge (1973) when he worked with Harold Wilson but decided to leave the Labour Party in 1975 for its weak response to the construction of Europe. Later, he was wooed by the Conservatives until a certain Europhobia emerged with Brexit and then he supported the Lib Dem’s and published a book ‘Ever Closer Union’ (1991).

Born in Windsor (England) in 1931, a son of an army coronel, Thomas studied history in Cambridge and the Sorbonne. Was a professor at Reading University from 1966, outside his career as a historian, he worked in the Foreign Office between 1954 and 1957. Between 1979 and 1991 he directed the Political Studies Centre – linked to Margaret Thatcher.

He entered the House of Lords in 1981, as a Tory life peer of Baron Thomas of Swynnerton, before joining the Lib Dems in 1998.

Thomas was married to the Hon. Vanessa Jebb, a painter and daughter of the first Acting United Nations Secretary-General Gladwyn Jebb, 1st Baron Gladwyn and ambassador to Paris. They had three children.

His other works

‘Cuba or the Pursuit of Freedom’ (1971) revised three times in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

‘Goya – the Third of May 1808’ (1972)

‘John Strachey’ (1973)

An unfinished ‘History of the World’ (1979) published in the US as ‘A History of the World’ and then ‘World History’ (1998)

‘The revolution on balance’ (1983) Washington DC, Cuban-American National Foundation

‘Armed Truce’ (1991) a history of the beginning of the Cold War

‘The Conquest of Mexico’ (1993) – published in the US as ‘Conquest: Montezuma, Cortés and the ‘Fall of the Old Mexico’

‘The Slave Trade’ – The History of the Atlantic Slave Trade 1440-1870 (1997)

‘Who is Who of the Conquistadores (2000) – A study of those who fought for Cortés.