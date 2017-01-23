Impounded 247 firearms in a European operation with arrests in Málaga

In total, 664 firearms have been uncovered in Europe, 245 people detained and four clandestine workshops dismantled used for transforming weapons and the illegal manufacturing of ammunition.

The Guardia Civil has detained in Spain 46 people and uncovered 247 firearms in the framework of a European level operation, baptised ‘Bosphorus’.

The arrests in Spain were found in the provinces of Sevilla, Barcelona, Albacete, Vizcaya, Madrid, Murcia, Granada, Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén, Málaga, Almería, Huesca, Alicante, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Badajoz and A Coruña.

In these provinces the Guardia Civil practised a total of 46 searches which uncovered besides the firearms, 23,000 metal bullets of different calibres. The following dismantling of the four warehouses used for modifying the weapons and manufacturing of illegal ammunition and two internet pages illegally selling firearms.

During the searches, they also dismantled to completely indoor cultivation of marihuana with more than 270 plants.

Given the global nature of the operation, 664 firearms have been removed, with 33,748 metal bullets of different calibres, hand grenades, silencers, numerous chargers and fundamental parts of firearms, among other items. The combined actions where developed over several months last year and resulted in 245 arrested for arms trafficking and or illicit possession of the same.

Those taken into custody had embarked to acquire a massive number of weapons from East Europe, manipulated detonators to improve firing and ammunition for firing projectiles. Once manipulated for use they would traffic them.

According to a press release from the Guardia Civil, the successful operation had managed to prevent an elevated number of captured weapons from reaching the black market, avoiding the commission of crimes or diversion to terrorist or Jihadist cells.

The arrests and the impoundments were carried out in the framework of operation ‘Bosphorus’, coordinated by Empact for firearms, supported by Europol, and the Information Services of the Guardia Civil with the police forces from Romania, Greece, Belgium, Holland, Poland, Cyprus, Finland, Sweden, Great Britain and Bulgaria.