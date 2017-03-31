Macro national operation against child and infant porn

120 detained 450,000 explicit photos and videos of abusing children from babies to 14 year olds.

The Guardia Civil has uncovered a massive scandal of infant porn, making 102 arrests in 38 provinces and the confiscation of 450,000 archives of photos and videos of obscene child abuse from babies until adolescents.

A coordinated police swoop was explained to the press today after those responsible for the national operation baptised ‘Pilimnus’ – in Roman mythology this deity ensured children grew properly and stayed healthy, in which 36 units of Judicial Police from several command units, and 136 specialist detectives on technological crimes and child protection and another 200 support agents.

In some of the archives confiscated in the 92 home searches it is appreciated scenes with an elevated violent content against child sexual abuse, and so far only ten victims have been recovered.

The operation extended across Alicante, Almería, Barcelona, Bilbao, Burgos, A Coruña, Algeciras, Cádiz, Ceuta, Córdoba, Castellón, Granada, Huelva, Huesca, Baleares, Jaén, León, Logroño, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Oviedo, Pontevedra, Santander, Salamanca, Sevilla, San Sebastián, Tarragona, Tenerife, Toledo, Valencia and Valladolid.

Andalucía and Cataluña saw most of the arrests; with 24 and 21 respectively, in an operation coordinated by more than 100 instruction courts.