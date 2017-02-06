No excuses for benefit fraud

A Briton who lived in Mazarrón, in southwest Spain, and claimed that being penniless and homeless had left him no choice but to make a fraudulent claim for benefit has been handed two suspended prison sentences and ordered to repay in full the wrongfully claimed cash.

69-year-oldfrom Preston failed to declare that he owned 50% of a property in Mazarrón, Murcia when making a claim for Pension Credit in 2007. An important detail which he again omitted on a review claim form 3 years later, in 2010.

Thanks to an anonymous tip-off via the Benefit Fraud Hotline, DWP fraud teams based in the UK and Spain launched an investigation into his claim to uncover the truth. Despite initially denying any wrongdoing, Dugdale was finally forced to admit to the fraud when presented with the Spanish property documents clearly showing that he owned 50% of the Spanish property with his ex-partner.

Dugdale stated that his dire economic situation on his return to the UK from Spain in 2007 had left him no choice but to make a bogus claim for a benefit he knew he was not entitled to.

He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two charges of benefit fraud totalling over £35,000 and was given two 8-month suspended prison sentences for each charge and ordered to repay the stolen funds in full or face imprisonment.

Income-related benefits such as Pension Credit or Income Support cannot be claimed if you live outside of the UK. And if you do live in the UK and make a claim, you must declare any property you own abroad as well as any in the UK. Not doing so is considered to be a criminal offence.