Pandora – 75 detained and 3,561 works of art recovered

Spain has led a European police operation against theft and trafficking of cultural assets

Some of the recovered coins from Murcia – Interior Ministry

Spain and Cyprus led the ‘Pandora Operation’, with a police operation against the pillaging of works of art across 18 European countries and with the recovery of 3,561 pieces of cultural heritage, mostly archaeological objects.

With data released yesterday, the Spanish Interior Ministry summarised the achievement of the ‘Pandora Operation’ developed between October and November 2016, particularly during Nov 17 and 23.

With the support of Interpol, Europol, UNESCO and the World Customs Organisation during the raids against the illicit trafficking of cultural assets and the theft of art works, which placed a total number of 48,567 people under investigation, the searching of 29,340 vehicles and 50 boats, and resulted in the opening of a further 92 new investigations.

In Spain, the Guardia Civil recovered in Murcia more than 500 archaeological objects, of which 19 had been stolen in 2014 from the Murcia Archaeology Museum.

Joined by the National Police, six judicial procedures were opened, 84 administrative and 21 remaining open investigations.

During these investigations focus was placed on the Internet where suspicious adverts were followed and which resulted in the recovery of more than 300 coins from various origins and periods.

Also collaborating in Spain, the two main security forces the collaboration of Maritime Vigilance and the Ministry for Culture, and the Church.

The Greek police found an Ottoman marble tablet, and a Byzantine image from the XVIII century of Saint George and two saints, and two objects from the Byzantine era.

In the ‘Pandora Operation’ participated Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Holland, Italy, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Rumania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom and led by Spain and Cyprus.

The operation centred on cultural pillaging both on land and maritime, the illicit trafficking of cultural objects and assets concentrated on lands in conflict, cultural theft with the aim of gaining knowledge among the criminal groups dedicated to robbery and cultural exploitation and to identify more links to other criminal groups.

According to Interior, Europol has been supportive with expert operations and analyses and Interpol place its database at service, which contains some 50,000 art objects registered stolen, which resulted in a rapid intervention during the illicit proceedings of hundreds of cultural objects controlled under the investigation.

The World Customs Organisation presented its support to the participating countries and alerted the customs institutions of actions currently taking place, while UNESCO assessed the overall operation.