Pedro Sánchez has offered Patxi López to join forces against Susana Díaz

The former PSOE leader will make a ‘programmatic offer’ to the former Lehendakari today; however the López team report no phone call has been received. UPDATE PATXI LÓPEZ HAS SAID NO

Patxi López with Pedro Sánchez – archive photo

A day after handing in more than 57,000 guarantees in Ferraz, only 6,000 behind Susana Diaz, Pedro Sánchez wants to convince the their candidate for the leadership of the party, Patxi López, who obtained 12,000 guarantees, to present a joint candidature at the election on May 21.

There was a record participation (70% of the 188,000 militants on the census) during a meeting later today in Alcalá de los Gazules (Cádiz).

His proposal, according to his supporters, will be ‘programmatic’.’We coincided on many matters, we were born in the same place, and it is absurd to present separate candidatures when the result of the primaries show only a choice of two – we must join forces’ – adding they believe the posture of Sánchez has been ‘generous’

Another possibility is another round of voting.