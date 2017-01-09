Petrol fraud: millions of € which citizens lose drop by drop

From 2012 to the end of last year, the UCO and Tax Office have carried out six large operations across national territory, with 194 detained and 129 searches.

In only six operations the UCO and Tax Office have uncovered a petrol tax fraud amounting to 280 million €, a similar number from the Málaga Provincial Government, and the equivalent to fixing 4,300 kilometres of roadway or to build ten colleges.

A fraud detected by agents from the Central Operative Unit (UCO in Spanish) of the Guardia Civil and those from the Tax Office in joint operations in the last five years have demonstrated the crime is ‘greatly beneficial’ to the operators which have few scruples given the large amounts of petrol they distribute and the consequent high amounts of fraud.

Detectives from the Economic Delinquency Group of the UCO explained the ‘modus operandi’ of these criminal organisations defrauding the Treasury from IVA/VAT and the special tax on hydrocarbons, and the arduous task for the inspectors in trying to recover the money defrauded (about half the total amount – 139 million €)