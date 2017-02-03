Rajoy has asked May for a quick ‘Brexit’ and urged her to maintain a good relation with the EU.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, noted today to his British counterpart, Theresa May, that ‘Brexit’ should be completed quickly, keeping the current good relations between the EU and Great Britain and without prejudicing the Spaniards who are living in and working in Britain and vice versa for the British who reside in Spain.

Archive photos

Rajoy and May grabbed a twenty minute conversation in Valetta Grand Master Palace, where the extraordinary summit has brought together the leaders of the European Union, a meeting in the shadows, without photos or television images, on the express request by the British Prime Minister.

According to Spanish sources, the subject of Gibraltar was not mentioned, and neither Donald Trump despite Theresa May’s visit to Washington.

There was only one subject on the table – the forthcoming departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and according to the sources, May reiterated to Rajoy her intention to formally ask the trigger Article 50 before the end of March.

British reports consider March 9 could be the date as there is a meeting of the European Council in Brussels. She also explained to Rajoy the British parliamentary processes and the passage of the Brexit white paper.

Mariano Rajoy said he was inline with the other European countries, in establishing the general lines initially and to keep Michel Barnier informed constantly. He insisted he would remain in the European group for the talks and therefore ruled out bilateral negotiations.

Quickly means working ‘with a positive and constructive attitude’ and to not think about prejudicing the Spanish in the UK and vica versa.