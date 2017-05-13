Rajoy ordered his Government to deny any blackmailing to calm the party members

The Spanish Prime Minister phoned his spokesman to ‘roundly deny’ the contents of a leaked recording

Archive photo

Said recording emerged yesterday and captured the conversation betweenand the former ministerwhen the former assured ‘Mariano Rajoy was blackmailed by a businessman who confessed paying backhanders to the former treasurer

According to the testimony of Ignacio González the recording reveals that Eduardo Zaplana and Mariano Rajoy turned to Luis Bárcenas to stop the blackmail threat and to pay the businessman who works in the media who was at the time holding the recording.

PP spokesman Íñigo Méndez de Vigo reported ‘What I can tell you about this allegation is ‘Rajoy rejects at any time he has been subjected to blackmail’ and after the Cabinet Meeting on Friday, ‘anyone who knows the prime minister knows he is incapable of blackmailing anyone or being a victim of blackmail’

To defend the argument ordered by Rajoy, the spokesman said ‘you cannot believe what one person claims against another’ and then he named the businessman involved, Julio Ariza, president of Intereconomía, who now also denied making any threats or putting pressure towards Rajoy to hide the controversial recording.

Beforehand, Judge Méndez de Vigo launched four questions asked at a press conference by El Español newspaper – ‘Does the Government know if this recording exists?’ – ‘Has Rajoy been blackmailed?’ – Did he send Luis Bárcenas to put out the fire? – And ‘was pasta paid for the bloody tape?

When this Lezo Operation broke, Mariano Rajoy was on an official visit to Latin America, and the supposed blackmail came as he was boarding a plane for Beijing.

It will not be until Wednesday in the Government Control Session in Congress when he will have to face the music.