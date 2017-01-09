Requested four years in prison for Miguel Blesa for the super-wages in Caja Madrid

The anti-corruption prosecutor accuses the former president of Caja Madrid of a continual and illegal crime of misadministration and also for the former general director Ildefonso Sanchez Barcoj, with a civil responsibility payment of 8.5 million € to be shared by both.

Miguel Blesa – archive photo

The written order was placed before the Instruction Court 45 Madrid where the prosecutor,, noted the payment for civil responsibility to be deposited in an account established by Bankia or in the FROB (Ordered Restructuring Banking Fund). The State advocacy representing FROB, personalised in the cause, has adhered to the request of the prosecutor.

In Jan 2015, the Anti-Corruption Prosecution reported to the judiciary the presumed irregularities in the retributions paid by the hierarchy of Caja Madrid between 2007 and 2010, for the irregular increasing wages, compensations and pension plans all supposedly defrauding Caja Madrid during the era when Blesa was president.

According to sources close to the case, the prosecutor attributes Blesa and Barcoj of the responsibility of an irregular increase in retributions, given that the administration counsel blamed them individually.

Also, it highlights they were ‘well aware and consented to’ the fraudulent fixing of a variable wage for the top dogs, the excessive additions to pensions plans as for a free offer, and ‘enlarged payment for redundancy’ of his secretary, Enrique de la Torre.

He perceived 2.89 million € as a golden handshake, while the prosecutor believes he was also benefitting financially and proposes the money should be returned; Blesa and Barcoj were sentenced by the same amount for their civil responsibility.

In Dec 2014, the FROB warned of the supposed irregularities and after obtained the services of Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Two years of instruction has led the prosecution to sustain Blesa increased the wages of the new directors in Caja Madrid by 16% in 2008 in a totally arbitrary way, without taking into account the presence of the administration counsel of the savings bank, which had only agreed on an increase of 4.5%, which in any case should be backed by the Retributions Commission.

Blesa, according to the Public Ministry, did not only increase salaries four more times to that agreed, by ignoring the said commission.

In his letter, the prosecutor concludes that Miguel Blesa and the rest of the management committee in Caja Madrid obtained between 2008 and 2010 a total of 8.5 million € irregularly by increasing fixed wages and anonymous variables, fraudulent tax deductions which had repercussions for the Saving bank when they were computed for the directors and the golden handshakes.