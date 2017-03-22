Rivera: ‘Spain does not spend money on booze and women but on corruption’

The leader of Ciudadanos was responding to Jeroen Dijsselbloem who described Spain and the countries of the south as where money ‘is spent only on women and drink’

Albert Rivera lamented Spain has wasted so much money on corruption leading to expensive infrastructures which are not used, and was speaking in the Control Session under Mariano Rajoy over budgetary spending and the Cabinet’s plans for the Mediterranean Corridor.

The president of Ciudadanos, reproached both governments of PP and PSOE, for having built toll motorway ring roads which are ‘without cars’ and airports ‘without planes’ and trains ‘without passengers’, and he warned Ciudadanos are not prepared to let this ‘fiesta to be so costly for the Spanish public’