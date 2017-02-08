Rodrigo Rato, accused of defrauding 6.8 million € between 2004 and 2015

Public Treasury believes the former president of Bankia obtained a non-declared income of more than 14 million € over eleven years

Rodrigo Rato – achive photo

The Anti-Fraud Office, (ONIF in Spanish) dependent on the Treasury Ministry, has issued final conclusions amounting to more than 600 pages remitted by the ONIF to the Instruction Court 31 in Madrid, as reported by El País.

The amounts allegedly defrauded exclude years before 2009 as fiscally they are prescribed, an additional fraud of 5.4 million € allegedly in sums over 120,000 €, which has been considered a fiscal crime every year.

The former Chief of the IMF, and Spanish minister for Economy and Treasury, whose fortune has been under investigation for two years, could have committed fraud using ‘non-justified earnings, derived by money laundering abroad and not declared to the Tax Office with other income from conferences and expenses which are not tax-deductable.

In the report form the ONIF, key to the advancement of the judicial investigation, money had been laundered via the Panamanian societies Red Rose Limited and Westcastle, the British Vivaway and the Spanish Kradonara, which had been used to hide income, the beneficiary of which the very Rato.

The start of the researches over the fortune of the formed Deputy Prime Minister, opened in April 2015 when the ONIF alerted the Madrid Prosecution of the irregularities in the patrimony of Rodrigo Rato and opened a process with a search of his home, and unshared office, seizing documents and televising his arrest.

The complaint from the Anti-Fraud Prosecutor was produced just 24 hours after April 14 when it was revealed another investigation had been started by the finance intelligence unit, Sepblac, dependent on the Economy Ministry, for the possible crime of money laundering after being granted a fiscal pardon in 2012 which pardoned 30,000 tax payers.