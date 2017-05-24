Rosalía Iglesias, wife of Bárcenas, is absent in the Gürtel hearing claiming dizziness

She claims the dizziness comes from a pain her back and had been called to testify on the accused bench today with her husband yesterday

Rosalía Iglesias

At the start of the hearing, the accused Luis Bárcenas was present, and his lawyer explained the circumstances for a forensic doctor to certify her condition.

The President of the Hall, Ángel Hurtado, signalled giving the circumstances his wife should be in attendance for questioning as the request was made yesterday, said he would continue without her.

However, the magistrate warned the couple must appear in the next session on June 5, when the witnesses will be interrogated, including a brother of Bárcenas,

Anyway, Ángel Hurtado put the onus on the lawyers to take the initiative to communicate to the accused the correct times of the sessions ‘as this sort of delay cannot happen always.