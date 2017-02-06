Shared custody has jumped from 2% to 25% in ten years in Spain

The Autonomous Communities have specific post-divorce legislation and have the higher percentages shared care and custody

Some parents in Extremadura have five times fewer cases of shared custody than a judicial process for parents in Cataluña. The Spanish map of shared care and custody shows today an evident frontier: which separates those Autonomous Regions with the proper law over post-divorce family relationships from those who reach a common divorce.

Since shared custody came into force – which is in reality alternating residences in not only 50% – entered into the Spanish civil code in 2005, its use has been increasing continuously. That year according to the latest INE statistics only 2% of parents chose shared custody, and by 2015 one in four divorced couple chose shared custody which establishes an alternative childhood. However, from 2010 a gap between Spain and the Autonomous Communities opened up, coinciding with five of the regions legislating their own way of organising post-divorce families.

The latest data from 2015 shows Cataluña, with her own law since 2010 leads the regional ranking for shared custody with 40%. At the top of the pyramid we see Baleares, with now law for shared custody but an automatic separation of assets (38%).

Then Valencia (36%), Aragón (34%), Navarra (27%), and Basque Region – the last with their own legislation (26%), the new legislations have in common the promotion of shared custody, expect on judicial order, contemplating the mediation of the two families and excluded in cases of domestic violence.

‘These communities were first to legislate because they already had a high percentage of shared custody pacts on sharing the children after divorce’ specified Montse Solsona, demographic statistician from the Autonomous University in Barcelona, and expert in post-divorce geographically. ‘They legislated when they had already been judicial consensus to promote the new legislation, adding to the social-cultural circumstances under which shared custodies thrive, according to the experts.

On the other side of the frontier of custodies, Extremadura where only 8% of divorcees with children chose sharing; also below the Spanish average Murcia (14%), Andalucía (16%), Galicia (16%), or Madrid (17%)

Researcher Solsona, and her team from Demographic Studies Centre have been years studying the judicial determination of shared custody, firstly in Cataluña and then nationally. Their simplified thesis is the autonomous influence in the expansion of shared custody between the parents who agree on ‘a plan for parenthood’ after their rupture.

Solsona also considers the new legislation can assume to cover the culture of ‘gender equality’ inside the couple, and outside the home, a type of demography which is not yet majority in Spain. In fact, those regions with the lowest amounts of shared custody usually have a contract for a ‘housewife or carer’ in homes where the woman participates less in the labour market.

‘If the couple of two work and have an equitable contract of co-parenting, their agreement is easier to reach’ described Solsona.