Some 350 remain trapped on the A-3 – the opposition accuses the Government of negligence

Fifty roads remain blocked and hundreds of drivers remain trapped on the A-3 at Requena. According to the development minister, Íñigo de la Serna, the situation ‘will not improve, in fact things are getting far more complicated’

Archive photo

The Siberian winds which have been battering Spain since Tuesday and which will continue all this weekend, have collapsed the traffic on roads across the country, stopped the railway service and closed several schools.

Aemet maintains the red alert for the northern interior of the Valencia Community where snowfalls of 25cm deep are forecast.

The rest of the country has diverse levels of alert has witnessed alerts for snows and ice.

12.32 – more than 1,500 passengers on several AVE trains have been trapped in the snow in the province of Albacete – as many as 4,700 across the whole railway network.

12-28 – Compromís MP Ignasi Candela was stuck on a train for five hours near Albacete.

12.25 – The PSOE has asked the Government for explanations for their ‘negligent’ management of the storm. The socialist accuse the Cabinet of a lack of provision and want two ministers to appear tomorrow in Congress. Interior and Development, José Ignacio Zoido and Íñigo de la Serna to explain the situation where ‘thousands of people have been affected, trapped inside trains and roads’ despite the ‘metrological predictions were well publicised a week ago and they have not even being sprinkling salt.