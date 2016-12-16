Spain has only given homes to 4% of refugees it promised to accept

Of the 17,337 refugees, only 687 have arrived in Spain according to a report from Oxfam

The Government had undertaken to help, via resettling and relocating programs, 17,337 refugees over the past two years.In the document which revises resettling in eight countries, Germany, Australia, Canada, Spain, USA, Holland, UK and Russia, and the charity body notes of the five million Syrians taken refuge in third countries, fewer than 3% have been accepted by rich countries.

The study reveals in some countries who have accepted Syrian refugees the process has been delayed by red tape, security concerns and the hostile political climate, while in other countries we have seen increases in political will, human and financial resources, which has favoured resettlement.

For the period 2016-17 Spain undertook to accept 15,888 refugees, via relocating, of which 398 have arrived from Greece and Italy and 1,449 Syrian refugees via resettlement and of those 289 came from Turkey and Lebanon.

‘The Spanish Government has to facilitate the measures to accelerate the process of housing’ according to Oxfam which calculates ‘the just quota’ for Spain should be 16,031 attending to the wealth of the country.

In the case of Spain, ‘the lack of political will is clear’ considered the director general of Oxfam Intermón, José María Vera, in a press release. ‘Spain has budgeted 200 million € to finance the arrival of their refugee quota, so we are not talking about economic interests, but a lack of coherence in the Cabinet’

In their judgement, the Government ‘not only is ignoring the Geneva Conventions, but is also turning its back against the citizens, and those refugees who are fleeing from violence and persecution’

José María Vera believes Spain’s attitude is ‘inhuman and irresponsible’ which is affecting her image internationally and ‘is attacking human rights for the most vulnerable of populations’.

The organisation insists Spain must open safe passage for the refugees, apply more flexibility when families can be reunited, granting visas and scholarships for Syrian students, promote a program of humanitarian admission, reverse the cut on humanitarian spending, which has fallen by 70% since 2011.

Last year, Canada accepted some 35,000 refugees while Great Britain a mere 3,000. Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey have given home to some five million Syrians registered as refugees and Egypt has fronted this humanitarian crisis with scant support from other States.

Oxfam Intermón insists the international community should more equally share their responsibilities, offering resettlement and other forms of humanitarian admission for at least 10 percent of the most vulnerable by the end of 2017.