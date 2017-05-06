Spain has to pay 128 million € to a British group who invested in renewables and was left without payments

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) dependent on the World Bank has issued an arbitration award which condemns the Spanish Kingdom to compensate the British group Eiser with 128 million €

To compensate for the ‘excessive’ economic prejudice caused by their investing in thermo-solar renewables from 2013, then decreed by the Industry Ministry. It is the first international complaint which the Spanish Government has lost for the cascade of cuts in renewable energies gathered in the so-called energy reform.

The cuts provoked a succession of demands from the investors who saw how their investments were deflating with the lack of profitability of the installations. They accuse the Spanish Government of applying the cuts retroactively and of generating judicial insecurity with the change of the retribution regime of the installations; ICSID has pending another 26 complaints to be resolved regarding international investors against Spain.

The Energy Ministry was not initially preoccupied by this first sentence considering it as premature, and assured they would appeal. But according to ICSID their rulings ‘are definite and obligatory with respect to the differences in the parties’, although the agreement which regulates this institution contemplates the very minimum possibilities of appealing and never ‘before the local courts have ruled on the basis of internal law or of other treaties’

Energy also notes the proclamation from the arbitrary chamber only refers to the three Eiser thermo-solar plants, and according to the Ministry ‘we cannot assume this result can be extended across all renewable energy cases, or constitute a final ruling for other pending cases’. They also recall two previous arbitral ruling, from other tribunals, which had supported the policies of cutting grants to renewables.

Energy also notes the World Bank had only estimated in part the reclamations from Eiser, which demanded a compensation of 300 million €, which has fallen to 128 million plus interests.

The British firm Eiser Infrastructure Limited and their Luxembourg affiliate Solar Energy Luxembourg invested nearly 1 billion € in 2007 in three thermo-solar plants in Ciudad Real and Badajoz. Their complaint was placed in December 2013.