Spaniards as seen from abroad – better but still stereotypes

As reported by the latest barometer from the Elcano Royal Institute – leading sun, gastronomy, sports as most valued over business considerations.

Archive photo

The ‘Spanish brand’ is moving in a good direction, but not enough – although our nation is not anymore identified with the crisis, and even if Germany, France and the US have more urban development, Spain’s democratic qualities, the Spaniards capacity for work are all getting firmer.

Stereotypes are based in tourism – sun, bullfighting, great food and wines and sporting events are leading the field, with business, the economy or even technological innovation.

The Elcano Royal Institute has published their seventh barometer on image of Spain, realised with 4,468 interviews from citizens from a sample from 11 countries of the world.

Spain is most valued as a holiday destination, gastronomy of quality and regional delights, and elite sportsmen. The economy, a place for investing and general businesses appear at the bottom part of the table.

Overall valuation

Tourism destination – 8.2

Food – 7.3

Sports – 7.0

Citizens – 6.9

Safety – 6.8

Infrastructures – 6.7

Cultural – 6.6

Education – 6.6

Technology – 6.4

Development Aid – 6.3

Climate change – 6.2

Taking part in peace missions – 6.1

Political life – 6.1

Companies – 6.0

For investment – 5.9

Economy 5.7

A less poor country

Germans, British and French value sun mostly,

Italians, Chileans, Chinese and Turks value bullfighting and city life – football and flamenco.

Elcano notes Spain is no longer in poverty in 2015 it was more so, then 63% of the Germans and French thought Spain remained poor, while only 50% of the British and Italians did.

The perception of Spain as more for leisure and for play against the worker has fallen in Germany from 40% to 26% over 2016 and more Germans are more confident about visiting for a host of reasons. USA and France are discovering a country which is rich, modern and urban. In the UK, changes have been fewer given the duration which British tourists have been in love with Spain which has built confidence.

Zara – the best known brand in the world with 7.5 points, Iberia (7.2) BBVA (7), Seat (7) and also Telefónica/Movistar (7)

Olive oils, wines and textiles represent ‘made in Spain’ and are popular with the Italians, French and British for purchasing

Valuing countries

Japan – 7.6

Germany – 7.6

UK – 7.5

France – 7.3

Italy – 7.3

USA – 7.1

Spain – 7.1

China – 6.2

Chile – 5.7

Ecuador – 5.4

Morocco – 5.4

Turkey – 5.3